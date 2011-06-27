2019 Audi Q5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Q5 SUV
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$66,506*
Total Cash Price
$50,830
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$89,327*
Total Cash Price
$68,271
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$65,202*
Total Cash Price
$49,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Q5 SUV 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$907
|$938
|$971
|$1,006
|$4,698
|Maintenance
|$104
|$1,087
|$1,475
|$2,719
|$1,162
|$6,547
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,423
|$2,186
|$3,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,080
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,267
|Financing
|$2,734
|$2,198
|$1,628
|$1,018
|$368
|$7,946
|Depreciation
|$11,315
|$5,855
|$4,781
|$5,360
|$4,685
|$31,995
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,887
|$11,926
|$10,756
|$13,481
|$11,456
|$66,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Q5 SUV 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$140
|$1,460
|$1,981
|$3,652
|$1,560
|$8,794
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,911
|$2,936
|$4,847
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,793
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,046
|Financing
|$3,672
|$2,952
|$2,187
|$1,367
|$495
|$10,672
|Depreciation
|$15,197
|$7,864
|$6,421
|$7,199
|$6,292
|$42,974
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,368
|$16,018
|$14,447
|$18,107
|$15,386
|$89,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Q5 SUV 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$4,606
|Maintenance
|$102
|$1,066
|$1,446
|$2,666
|$1,139
|$6,419
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,395
|$2,143
|$3,538
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,039
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,223
|Financing
|$2,680
|$2,155
|$1,596
|$998
|$361
|$7,790
|Depreciation
|$11,093
|$5,740
|$4,687
|$5,255
|$4,593
|$31,368
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,517
|$11,692
|$10,545
|$13,217
|$11,231
|$65,202
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Q5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi Q5 in Virginia is:not available
