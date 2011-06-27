Used 2018 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews
5 issues in first 45 days; 20 days in shop.
**Update: No longer have Q5. Audi “did the right thing”** Previous Review: With 900 miles, we have gone through the following. 1). Sunfroof shade replaced, then entire sunroof. 2) Front power windows; when trying to go “auto-up,” they would sometimes go all the way down and we couldn’t stop then. 3) The dash vent had PLASTIC DEBRIS FROM THE VENT which is NOT smooth but jagged; they fell into the vent and RATTLED until we almost lost our minds. Took Audi 2 visits of 8 and 14 days to diagnose! 4) Rear LED reading lights don’t work properly. Needed to be replaced. Unbelievable. Never had these issues with BMW, Porsche, Toyota, or Ford. I will never buy another Audi.
Buyer beware: Major reliability issue 2018 Q5
Purchased car in November of 2017. Have been very happy with it until August of 2018 (13K miles) when the engine self destructed. Audi is in the process of replacing the engine. Dealership has been ho-hum about the whole thing and haven't even managed to provide me with a loaner vehicle going on a week now. Given the catastrophic failure of their product, I assumed that a higher level of customer service would be in play but that is not the case.
Lemon!
Like other reviewers, I was very excited to have decided to buy a brand new 2018 Audi Q5. I did months of research and based on reliability and owner satisfaction scores in Consumer Reports, I went with the Q5 over a Volvo XC60. I am regretting that choice. I have owned the vehicle for less than 2 months. The night I brought it home the front driver's side turn signal stopped working. It sat in the shop for 4 days while they replaced both headlight assemblies. Then last week, with just 2500 miles on the car, the engine failed which landed me broken-down on the side of the road with my 90-year-old Grandpa on a short road trip. Now the dealer said that an entire new engine has to put in the car. The dealer acts like they are doing me a favor, instead of being embarrassed and apologetic for this poor quality vehicle. Owning an Audi has been nothing but a nightmare.
Audi Q5 2018 Intermittent window problem
This is my brand new Audi Q5 that has an intermittent problem that occurs as follow: a) From a complete close position, I rolled down the window by a few inches. b) Then I rolled up the window by pulling the switch up (once or hold it) RESULT: Occasionally it will roll down completely as you can see from the recording !!!! I took the Q5 to the dealer and left it there for more than 1 week. They first said there was no problem until I demonstrated the problem, and the service manager experience the problem himself. They changed the the motor and the window seal . Still they cannot fix the problem . This is extremely frustrated because it is safety issue . In the winter, if I roll down my window by an inch to get some fresh air, then the snow plow on the opposite traffic comes with all the slush and salt and sand on the street, now I want to close my window, and it may roll down completely and expose me to the road hazard !!!! I was also told by the dealership that it happens with a few Q5 in their lot !!!! This is extremely frustrated . I will update how Audi addresses this problem.
Beautiful vehicle but....ABS clicks at 25mph
This car is gorgeous. I love how it drives and brakes and the technology is the best! HOWEVER, the gas mileage averages ~20mpg and there is a clicking under the gas peddle at 25mph. Between stop signs, red lights, and traffic, it makes my teeth grind every time because it's constant in traffic. It seems to be worse on some days. Audi says there will be a fix pushed out to the vehicles but I have seen posts regarding the same issue for several years back. This alone is making me think I should have considered another model.
