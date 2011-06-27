Used 2018 Audi Q5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q5 SUV
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$62,753*
Total Cash Price
$40,198
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$84,287*
Total Cash Price
$53,992
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,523*
Total Cash Price
$39,410
2.0T Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$86,747*
Total Cash Price
$55,568
2.0T Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$84,902*
Total Cash Price
$54,386
2.0T Prestige quattro Summer of Audi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$63,984*
Total Cash Price
$40,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q5 SUV 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$1,795
|$392
|$2,679
|$2,273
|$1,356
|$8,494
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,353
|$2,081
|$2,242
|$2,412
|$8,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,143
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,331
|Financing
|$2,161
|$1,739
|$1,287
|$805
|$292
|$6,284
|Depreciation
|$8,817
|$4,471
|$3,935
|$3,487
|$3,130
|$23,840
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,500
|$10,662
|$12,769
|$11,677
|$10,145
|$62,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|Maintenance
|$2,411
|$526
|$3,598
|$3,052
|$1,821
|$11,408
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,817
|$2,795
|$3,011
|$3,240
|$10,863
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,878
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,130
|Financing
|$2,903
|$2,336
|$1,729
|$1,081
|$392
|$8,441
|Depreciation
|$11,842
|$6,005
|$5,285
|$4,684
|$4,205
|$32,021
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,505
|$14,321
|$17,151
|$15,684
|$13,626
|$84,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,760
|$384
|$2,626
|$2,228
|$1,329
|$8,327
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,326
|$2,040
|$2,198
|$2,365
|$7,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,101
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,285
|Financing
|$2,119
|$1,705
|$1,262
|$789
|$286
|$6,161
|Depreciation
|$8,644
|$4,383
|$3,858
|$3,419
|$3,069
|$23,373
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,157
|$10,453
|$12,519
|$11,448
|$9,946
|$61,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$2,482
|$541
|$3,703
|$3,141
|$1,874
|$11,741
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,870
|$2,876
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$11,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,962
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,222
|Financing
|$2,988
|$2,404
|$1,779
|$1,112
|$403
|$8,687
|Depreciation
|$12,188
|$6,180
|$5,440
|$4,821
|$4,327
|$32,956
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,191
|$14,739
|$17,652
|$16,142
|$14,024
|$86,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$6,294
|Maintenance
|$2,429
|$530
|$3,624
|$3,075
|$1,834
|$11,491
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,830
|$2,815
|$3,033
|$3,264
|$10,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,899
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,153
|Financing
|$2,924
|$2,353
|$1,742
|$1,089
|$395
|$8,502
|Depreciation
|$11,929
|$6,049
|$5,324
|$4,718
|$4,235
|$32,255
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,677
|$14,425
|$17,276
|$15,798
|$13,725
|$84,902
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q5 SUV 2.0T Prestige quattro Summer of Audi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,743
|Maintenance
|$1,830
|$399
|$2,731
|$2,317
|$1,382
|$8,660
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,379
|$2,122
|$2,286
|$2,460
|$8,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,185
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,376
|Financing
|$2,204
|$1,773
|$1,312
|$821
|$297
|$6,407
|Depreciation
|$8,990
|$4,558
|$4,012
|$3,556
|$3,192
|$24,308
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,843
|$10,871
|$13,020
|$11,906
|$10,344
|$63,984
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Q5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Audi Q5 in Virginia is:not available
