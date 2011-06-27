Used 2017 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews
Looks good, good mileage, but major engine problem
I do enjoy driving this SUV; it's comfortable, good looking, and performs well. Instrumentation is overly complicated and requires some study if a driver is older. In the first week of owning it, the car developed a major engine problem that originated on the manufacturer's assembly line. The repair was major, and I was advised by independent engineers that there is no assurance that this car could not have another major problem in the future. The dealer was sympathetic and offered me an Audi Care package and 12,000 new car warranty miles. They think this should cover my inconvenience, but I have no assurance that this Audi will hold up for the long haul. I don't think I got what I paid for.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A driver's SUV, 2014 and 2017 model years
If you want an objective review, read Edmunds own. Compair to Accura RDX, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and MB GLK350. Own a 2014 Q5 with 24000 miles, two trips from Florida to Boston and zero problems to date. AC is great, MMI is difficult but once mastered it becomes somewhat intuitive. Needs to be simplified. Bad position of the Cruise Control stalk. Confusing, gets mixed up with Turn Signal at times. Need to move controls on the steering wheel. ( Are you listening Audi? ) Would I buy again? In a heart beat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Luxury interior
The interior of the Q5 is much nicer than the BMW X3. Test drove both the 2.0 and the 3.0 six cylinder and unless you need the extra hp, (towing or mountain roads) the 2.0 four cylinder is plenty. Didn't really want the full sunroof but it shouldn't be an issue in cooler climates.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
No more Audi for me!!!
I went ahead and got a lease I had no plans of buying however I was going to lease a new model HOWEVER!!! At 16+k miles I was told I needed new brakes pads. I asked how can this be at such low miles I don’t and didn’t want to hear any nonsense about driving habits I’ve had 5 vehicles plus two motorcycles and never ever had to replace brake pads at 16k miles. I then did some research Audi parts are crap I am done. I was going to bail out my lease early by informing Audi Fs to come inspect this junk but I got some offers in the mail from Lexus hopefully BMW offers the same bc that’s the route I’m looking to go. And don’t get me started on the number of recalls.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Read This First
My wife has always wanted an Audi. So when our 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Lease ended we "Upgraded" to a 2017 Q5. The vehicle is a disappointment! I wish I could take it back. What we Lost: Remote Start, Touchscreen Infotainment with larger screen, Heated Steering Wheel, USB ports, and half our Trunk Space! You can't advance songs from the steering wheel, the volume knob is on the far side of the gear shift, & it's a 2 step process to lower the air power. Another annoyance is the wiper blades can't be raised, so cleaning ice and snow off the blades is a chore. Plus, you have to pay for 10k, 20k, and 30k maintenance or spend another $900 for their Audi Care plan. Yes, it's gorgeous and it handles well in the snow, but the infotainment system is overly-complicated. I've learned my lesson... Looks aren't everything. It's "luxury", but totally impractical.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Q5
Related Used 2017 Audi Q5 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner