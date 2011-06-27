Used 2017 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Looks good, good mileage, but major engine problem Diane LeBlanc , 02/21/2017 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 68 of 72 people found this review helpful I do enjoy driving this SUV; it's comfortable, good looking, and performs well. Instrumentation is overly complicated and requires some study if a driver is older. In the first week of owning it, the car developed a major engine problem that originated on the manufacturer's assembly line. The repair was major, and I was advised by independent engineers that there is no assurance that this car could not have another major problem in the future. The dealer was sympathetic and offered me an Audi Care package and 12,000 new car warranty miles. They think this should cover my inconvenience, but I have no assurance that this Audi will hold up for the long haul. I don't think I got what I paid for. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A driver's SUV, 2014 and 2017 model years Harry Beratis , 08/26/2015 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful If you want an objective review, read Edmunds own. Compair to Accura RDX, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and MB GLK350. Own a 2014 Q5 with 24000 miles, two trips from Florida to Boston and zero problems to date. AC is great, MMI is difficult but once mastered it becomes somewhat intuitive. Needs to be simplified. Bad position of the Cruise Control stalk. Confusing, gets mixed up with Turn Signal at times. Need to move controls on the steering wheel. ( Are you listening Audi? ) Would I buy again? In a heart beat.

Luxury interior George Rolla , 11/24/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 16 of 19 people found this review helpful The interior of the Q5 is much nicer than the BMW X3. Test drove both the 2.0 and the 3.0 six cylinder and unless you need the extra hp, (towing or mountain roads) the 2.0 four cylinder is plenty. Didn't really want the full sunroof but it shouldn't be an issue in cooler climates.

No more Audi for me!!! Rasheeedah , 03/20/2019 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 25 people found this review helpful I went ahead and got a lease I had no plans of buying however I was going to lease a new model HOWEVER!!! At 16+k miles I was told I needed new brakes pads. I asked how can this be at such low miles I don't and didn't want to hear any nonsense about driving habits I've had 5 vehicles plus two motorcycles and never ever had to replace brake pads at 16k miles. I then did some research Audi parts are crap I am done. I was going to bail out my lease early by informing Audi Fs to come inspect this junk but I got some offers in the mail from Lexus hopefully BMW offers the same bc that's the route I'm looking to go. And don't get me started on the number of recalls.