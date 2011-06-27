  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Q5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/534.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4450 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Technology Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
Q5 Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,150
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,150
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,150
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,150
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,150
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Season of Audi Selection - 20" Wheelsyes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Tow Hitch w/out Audi Side Assistyes
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Offroad Style Packageyes
Season of Audi Selection - 19" Wheelsyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Tow Hitch w/Audi Side Assistyes
Running Boardsyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Audi Guard Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight4090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Exterior Colors
  • Lava Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Utopia Blue Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Pistachio Beige, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,150
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
