Used 2017 Audi Q5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q5 SUV
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,534*
Total Cash Price
$28,434
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,725*
Total Cash Price
$29,003
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,562*
Total Cash Price
$38,955
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,943*
Total Cash Price
$40,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$4,550
|Maintenance
|$330
|$2,854
|$2,494
|$1,838
|$3,914
|$11,430
|Repairs
|$1,303
|$1,988
|$2,144
|$2,308
|$2,483
|$10,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,529
|$1,230
|$910
|$570
|$206
|$4,445
|Depreciation
|$6,274
|$3,212
|$2,827
|$2,505
|$2,248
|$17,066
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,726
|$12,173
|$11,349
|$10,282
|$12,004
|$59,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$901
|$927
|$955
|$984
|$4,641
|Maintenance
|$337
|$2,911
|$2,544
|$1,875
|$3,992
|$11,659
|Repairs
|$1,329
|$2,028
|$2,187
|$2,354
|$2,533
|$10,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,561
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,748
|Financing
|$1,560
|$1,255
|$928
|$581
|$210
|$4,534
|Depreciation
|$6,399
|$3,276
|$2,884
|$2,555
|$2,293
|$17,407
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,001
|$12,416
|$11,576
|$10,488
|$12,244
|$60,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Q5 SUV 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,322
|$6,234
|Maintenance
|$452
|$3,910
|$3,417
|$2,518
|$5,362
|$15,659
|Repairs
|$1,785
|$2,724
|$2,937
|$3,162
|$3,402
|$14,010
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,096
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,348
|Financing
|$2,095
|$1,685
|$1,247
|$781
|$282
|$6,090
|Depreciation
|$8,595
|$4,400
|$3,873
|$3,432
|$3,080
|$23,380
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,805
|$16,677
|$15,548
|$14,086
|$16,445
|$81,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Q5 SUV 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,361
|$6,416
|Maintenance
|$465
|$4,024
|$3,517
|$2,592
|$5,519
|$16,116
|Repairs
|$1,837
|$2,803
|$3,023
|$3,254
|$3,501
|$14,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,157
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,417
|Financing
|$2,156
|$1,734
|$1,283
|$804
|$290
|$6,267
|Depreciation
|$8,846
|$4,529
|$3,986
|$3,532
|$3,170
|$24,063
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,354
|$17,164
|$16,002
|$14,498
|$16,926
|$83,943
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Audi Q5 in Virginia is:not available
