Used 2016 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Very Nice Car impressed by audi , 12/28/2015 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful The Q5 is well made, fast, comfortable and quiet. The most impressive thing for me was the power of the 4 cylinder turbo. I was really aiming for the 6 cylinder. But, it was unnecessary as the 4 is fast, powerful and it shifts beautifully. The moon roof and features are impressive. Gas mileage has been very good. Overall, very happy with this decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I left my Lexus for an Audi Q5 Linda Nuckolls , 12/27/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful After 15 years with my beloved Lexus RX300, which I passed to my daughter, it was time for a new ride. I obviously adored my Lexus, but the new RX is huge, and the NX was a good size but had nasty yellowish pleather interior, boring handling and that awful spindle grill. Instead I chose the Audi Q5 in Cuvee silver with Chestnut interior. Gorgeous! It's appearance makes my heart go pitter-pat, and it is SO much fun to drive. My only complaint is the infotainment stuff. Too granny sounding on the voice, and not intuitive enough overall. But, I can forgive that part because I am in love with the classy looks, and the ride that is the perfect combination of buttery smooth and sporty/peppy. So far, I'm proud to be an Audi Q5 owner. I considered an X3 too, but the Audi is just so much better looking. UPDATE, 12/27/2017, 1.5 years of ownership: I still love the looks and ride of my Q5. There are things I don't love, though. The mirrors are too big and block my view a lot, and the sun visors don't extend and aren't long enough for me (I'm 5'3"). Voice control 'granny' is pretty slow. The bluetooth connection with my iphone is quite variable, and the voice with google maps only works about 50% of the time (the built in navigation I don't even use, I'd much rather use my phone apps). The a/c is not as good as the one on my 15 year old Lexus). My windshield wiper sometimes takes a random trip across the window. The doors are very heavy and tend to close when I don't want them to if I'm entering or exiting the car in a parking spot that isn't level. Stuff in the back cargo area consistently shifts around a lot more than it ever did in my RX, though I'm not sure why, and I really don't like that I can't close the back cargo door with an interior button. These are all relatively minor drawbacks, though there are many. However, I really do love the way the car rides and handles, and it's still one of the classiest looking SUVs on the road. 6/2018 UPDATE: Still love my Audi except for the MMI (controls all infomation electronics), which is has gone dead twice in 1.5 years. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2016 Q5 Premium Plus from Naples VinceD , 03/13/2016 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful My 2016 Q5 is an excellent overall car, looks great, interior finish is very good, and 2.0 Turbo runs very well with good acceleration. Gas mileage is ok for 4 cylinder turbo and large gas tank gives you great driving range. Gas mileage should be much higher on highway. I get 26/27 at best on highway. Radio sound is excellent and easy media interface but no USB port. The Navigation system works well and it's great to be able to send your directions to the car from Google or my cell. Overall the Nav is easy and accurate to set. Voice controls works as well as any of them but could use work. The push button start works well and the best feature is the side mirror closure when the locks and alarm are set. Works great and all automatic on closure and on open. The Audi grille and overall look is special and there's plenty of room in the rear compartment. I also like that you can roll the rear seats forward for more cargo room, very nice. Just a great car to drive and a great look and overall good functionality for a mid size SUV. Get great feedback from all on the looks of the Q5. After 52,000 miles this car continues to run very well and I'm still very happy with this Audi SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Audi Q-5 SUV Steve , 07/24/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful The Q5 is a solid performer in the SUV luxury class. I am a full size guy- 6 feet and 222 lbs and it is very comfortable to drive. Handles well. Excellent sound system. Nav ststem needs to be updated and was in the 2017 model Q7. The version I have is very quirky to use and the female voice sounds like an 80 year old woman ( no disrespect intended). Excellent trunk space and seats go down easily. Other than Nav system the technology is very good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse