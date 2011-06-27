  1. Home
Used 2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Q5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 4780 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
Sport Interior Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
S Line Competition Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Matsyes
Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interfaceyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" 5-Arm-Design Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Tow Hitch w/out Audi Side Assistyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Tow Hitch w/Audi Side Assistyes
Running Boardsyes
Load Edge Protection Filmyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Utopia Blue Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Lava Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Pistachio Beige, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
