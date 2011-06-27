Used 2016 Audi Q5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q5 SUV
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,120*
Total Cash Price
$26,274
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,000*
Total Cash Price
$25,759
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,720*
Total Cash Price
$35,290
TDI Prestige S Line quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,960*
Total Cash Price
$36,320
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,280*
Total Cash Price
$35,547
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,240*
Total Cash Price
$26,789
TDI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,200*
Total Cash Price
$37,351
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,000*
Total Cash Price
$25,759
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,280*
Total Cash Price
$29,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$1,937
|$1,909
|$868
|$2,127
|$2,584
|$9,425
|Repairs
|$1,993
|$2,131
|$2,296
|$2,471
|$2,660
|$11,552
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,419
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,607
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,136
|$842
|$526
|$191
|$4,108
|Depreciation
|$6,010
|$2,951
|$2,597
|$2,302
|$2,067
|$15,926
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,503
|$10,988
|$9,547
|$10,459
|$10,622
|$57,120
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,899
|$1,872
|$851
|$2,085
|$2,533
|$9,240
|Repairs
|$1,954
|$2,089
|$2,251
|$2,423
|$2,608
|$11,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,575
|Financing
|$1,385
|$1,114
|$825
|$516
|$187
|$4,027
|Depreciation
|$5,892
|$2,893
|$2,546
|$2,257
|$2,026
|$15,614
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,199
|$10,773
|$9,360
|$10,254
|$10,414
|$56,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q5 SUV 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|Maintenance
|$2,602
|$2,565
|$1,166
|$2,856
|$3,470
|$12,659
|Repairs
|$2,677
|$2,862
|$3,084
|$3,320
|$3,573
|$15,515
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,906
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,158
|Financing
|$1,897
|$1,526
|$1,130
|$707
|$256
|$5,517
|Depreciation
|$8,072
|$3,963
|$3,488
|$3,092
|$2,776
|$21,391
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,823
|$14,759
|$12,823
|$14,048
|$14,267
|$76,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q5 SUV TDI Prestige S Line quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$2,678
|$2,640
|$1,200
|$2,940
|$3,572
|$13,028
|Repairs
|$2,755
|$2,945
|$3,174
|$3,416
|$3,677
|$15,968
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,961
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,221
|Financing
|$1,953
|$1,571
|$1,163
|$728
|$264
|$5,678
|Depreciation
|$8,308
|$4,079
|$3,590
|$3,182
|$2,857
|$22,016
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,431
|$15,190
|$13,198
|$14,458
|$14,684
|$78,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q5 SUV TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$6,294
|Maintenance
|$2,621
|$2,583
|$1,174
|$2,877
|$3,496
|$12,751
|Repairs
|$2,697
|$2,883
|$3,106
|$3,344
|$3,599
|$15,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,920
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,174
|Financing
|$1,911
|$1,537
|$1,139
|$712
|$258
|$5,557
|Depreciation
|$8,131
|$3,992
|$3,513
|$3,115
|$2,796
|$21,547
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,975
|$14,867
|$12,917
|$14,151
|$14,371
|$77,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q5 SUV 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,743
|Maintenance
|$1,975
|$1,947
|$885
|$2,168
|$2,634
|$9,610
|Repairs
|$2,032
|$2,173
|$2,341
|$2,520
|$2,712
|$11,778
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,638
|Financing
|$1,440
|$1,159
|$858
|$537
|$194
|$4,188
|Depreciation
|$6,128
|$3,009
|$2,648
|$2,347
|$2,107
|$16,239
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,807
|$11,204
|$9,734
|$10,664
|$10,831
|$58,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q5 SUV TDI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$6,613
|Maintenance
|$2,754
|$2,714
|$1,234
|$3,023
|$3,673
|$13,398
|Repairs
|$2,833
|$3,029
|$3,264
|$3,513
|$3,782
|$16,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,017
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,284
|Financing
|$2,008
|$1,615
|$1,196
|$748
|$271
|$5,839
|Depreciation
|$8,543
|$4,195
|$3,692
|$3,273
|$2,938
|$22,640
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,039
|$15,621
|$13,572
|$14,868
|$15,100
|$81,200
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q5 SUV 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,154
|Maintenance
|$2,146
|$2,115
|$962
|$2,356
|$2,862
|$10,441
|Repairs
|$2,208
|$2,361
|$2,544
|$2,738
|$2,947
|$12,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,572
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,780
|Financing
|$1,565
|$1,259
|$932
|$583
|$211
|$4,551
|Depreciation
|$6,658
|$3,269
|$2,877
|$2,550
|$2,289
|$17,644
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,175
|$12,173
|$10,577
|$11,587
|$11,768
|$63,280
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi Q5 in Virginia is:not available
