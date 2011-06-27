Used 2015 Audi Q5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q5 Hybrid
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,430*
Total Cash Price
$31,071
Q5 SUV
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,158*
Total Cash Price
$29,356
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,692*
Total Cash Price
$29,571
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,400*
Total Cash Price
$21,428
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,536*
Total Cash Price
$22,285
Q5 Diesel
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,468*
Total Cash Price
$21,857
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,294*
Total Cash Price
$30,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q5 Hybrid 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,273
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$6,374
|Maintenance
|$2,683
|$1,208
|$2,997
|$2,861
|$2,829
|$12,577
|Repairs
|$2,977
|$3,181
|$3,428
|$3,690
|$3,967
|$17,243
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,691
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,958
|Financing
|$1,670
|$1,344
|$995
|$622
|$226
|$4,858
|Depreciation
|$7,936
|$3,896
|$3,328
|$2,836
|$2,420
|$20,416
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,794
|$13,650
|$14,886
|$14,271
|$13,829
|$77,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q5 SUV 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$6,023
|Maintenance
|$2,535
|$1,141
|$2,832
|$2,703
|$2,673
|$11,883
|Repairs
|$2,813
|$3,006
|$3,239
|$3,487
|$3,748
|$16,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,597
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,850
|Financing
|$1,578
|$1,270
|$940
|$588
|$214
|$4,590
|Depreciation
|$7,498
|$3,681
|$3,144
|$2,680
|$2,287
|$19,290
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,647
|$12,897
|$14,064
|$13,484
|$13,066
|$73,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q5 SUV 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$6,066
|Maintenance
|$2,553
|$1,150
|$2,852
|$2,723
|$2,692
|$11,970
|Repairs
|$2,833
|$3,028
|$3,262
|$3,512
|$3,776
|$16,411
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,609
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,863
|Financing
|$1,590
|$1,279
|$947
|$592
|$215
|$4,623
|Depreciation
|$7,553
|$3,708
|$3,167
|$2,699
|$2,303
|$19,430
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,791
|$12,991
|$14,167
|$13,582
|$13,161
|$73,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,396
|Maintenance
|$1,850
|$833
|$2,067
|$1,973
|$1,951
|$8,674
|Repairs
|$2,053
|$2,194
|$2,364
|$2,545
|$2,736
|$11,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,166
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,350
|Financing
|$1,152
|$927
|$686
|$429
|$156
|$3,350
|Depreciation
|$5,473
|$2,687
|$2,295
|$1,956
|$1,669
|$14,080
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,341
|$9,414
|$10,266
|$9,842
|$9,537
|$53,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$4,572
|Maintenance
|$1,924
|$866
|$2,150
|$2,052
|$2,029
|$9,021
|Repairs
|$2,135
|$2,282
|$2,459
|$2,647
|$2,845
|$12,368
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,213
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,404
|Financing
|$1,198
|$964
|$713
|$446
|$162
|$3,484
|Depreciation
|$5,692
|$2,794
|$2,387
|$2,034
|$1,736
|$14,643
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,915
|$9,791
|$10,677
|$10,236
|$9,918
|$55,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q5 Diesel TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$4,484
|Maintenance
|$1,887
|$850
|$2,108
|$2,012
|$1,990
|$8,847
|Repairs
|$2,094
|$2,238
|$2,411
|$2,596
|$2,791
|$12,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,189
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,377
|Financing
|$1,175
|$946
|$700
|$438
|$159
|$3,417
|Depreciation
|$5,582
|$2,741
|$2,341
|$1,995
|$1,702
|$14,362
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,628
|$9,602
|$10,471
|$10,039
|$9,728
|$54,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q5 Diesel TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$2,609
|$1,175
|$2,914
|$2,782
|$2,751
|$12,230
|Repairs
|$2,895
|$3,094
|$3,333
|$3,588
|$3,858
|$16,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,644
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,904
|Financing
|$1,624
|$1,307
|$967
|$605
|$220
|$4,724
|Depreciation
|$7,717
|$3,789
|$3,236
|$2,758
|$2,353
|$19,853
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,221
|$13,274
|$14,475
|$13,877
|$13,447
|$75,294
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Q5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi Q5 in Virginia is:not available
