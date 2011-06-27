  1. Home
Used 2014 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Q5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2150 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 4780 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Sport Interior Packageyes
S Line Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,400
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Audi Guard Trunk Lineryes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi MMI Navigation Plus Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,400
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Tow Hitch for Vehicles w/Audi Side Assistyes
20" 5-Arm-Design Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Delete-Panorama Sunroofyes
Running Boardsyes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Tow Hitch for Vehicles w/out Audi Side Assistyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Exterior Colors
  • Lava Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Volcano Red Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Maya Brown Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Teak Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pistachio Beige Milano, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown Milano, premium leather
  • Black Milano, premium leather
  • Pistachio Beige, leather
  • Steel Grey, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Steel Grey Milano, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,400
235/55R19 101H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,400
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
