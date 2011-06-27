Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)456.0/570.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Sport Interior Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
14 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
505 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,900
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Q5 Tow Hitch For Vehicles w/Audi Side Assistyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Delete-Panorama Sunroofyes
19" 5-Arm-Offroad-Design Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke-Turbine-Design Anthracite Bi-Color Finish Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length182.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Teak Brown Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel Grey Milano, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown Milano, premium leather
  • Pistachio Beige Milano, premium leather
  • Black Milano, premium leather
  • Pistachio Beige, leather
  • Steel Grey, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,900
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
