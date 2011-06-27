Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|456.0/570.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Sport Interior Package
|yes
|Comfort Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|505 watts stereo output
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Audi First Aid Kit
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Q5 Tow Hitch For Vehicles w/Audi Side Assist
|yes
|Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|yes
|Front Grille Filler Panel
|yes
|Delete-Panorama Sunroof
|yes
|19" 5-Arm-Offroad-Design Wheels
|yes
|20" 10-Spoke-Turbine-Design Anthracite Bi-Color Finish Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Front track
|63.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4431 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|29.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|Length
|182.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|Width
|74.0 in.
|Rear track
|63.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|235/55R19 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
