Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Q5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/534.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Plusyes
Audi MMI Navigation Plus Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Trunk Lineryes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats and Trunk Lineryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Audi Advanced Keyyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exhaust Tipsyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
19" 5-Arm-Structure Design Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Q5 Tow Hitch For Vehicles w/o Audi Side Assistyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Delete-Panorama Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Running Boardsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length182.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.1 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Teak Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown , leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
