Used 2009 Audi Q5 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.4/455.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|Torque
|243 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|Front track
|63.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4178 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5456 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|29.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|Angle of approach
|25 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1278 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25 degrees
|Length
|182.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Height
|65.1 in.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|Width
|74.0 in.
|Rear track
|63.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|235/60R18 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,200
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 5000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
