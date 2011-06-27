  1. Home
2022 Audi Q5 Sportback Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Audi Q5 Sportback

Prestige S line

Prestige S line 4dr SUV AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

  • Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Returning Audi customers that currently own or lease any MY13 or newer A3, S3, or RS 3 Sedan, Cabriolet, e-tron, or Hatchback may receive loyalty incentive toward purchase or lease of a new eligible Audi model. Trade In not Required. Proof of ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    10/01/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

    Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Safety Recall Incentive for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Audi owners or lessees impacted by Safety Recall 69BY, Audi of America is offering eligible customers who no longer wish to own or lease their vehicles may receive incentive to either purchase or lease a new Audi vehicle. Trade-in not required. Proof of Audi ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    07/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Financing

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement.

All 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback Deals

Legal

