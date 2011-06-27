  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q5 Sportback
  4. 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback
  5. Appraisal value

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback Value

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback appraisal values vary significantly by zip code, mileage and condition. Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Change vehicle 
Go
Estimated values for the 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values are currently unavailable.
Did you know?
Vehicle appraisals vary significantly by zip code, mileage and condition. Get your most accurate price in just minutes!
Go
Sell my 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback with Edmunds Shop for a used Audi Q5 Sportback near you 

FAQ

Related information

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home State

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home Town

Appraisal Values by Make

Appraisal Value by Model Year

Resources For Buying or Selling A Car

Recommended

Other vehicles