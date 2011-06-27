Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron
  4. 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Prestige Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Q4 Sportback e-tron
More about the 2022 Q4 Sportback e-tron
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe95 mpge
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Battery capacity82 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe95 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.241 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.9 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.36
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)100/89 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower295 hp
Torque339 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity937 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Packages
S Line Plus Package +$1,400
Prestigeyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
19 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
755 watts stereo outputyes
Sonos premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$165
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$315
USB Cables +$110
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi Guard All-Weather Mats +$195
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
e-tron Graphics Kit - Whiteyes
e-tron Graphics Kit - Blackyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Audi Beam - Rings +$275
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,883 lbs.
Gross weight6,052 lbs.
Height64.0 in.
Length180.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload937 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment Beige w/Steel Gray Stitching, leather
  • Santos Brown w/Steel Gray Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
255/45R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Prestige info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates