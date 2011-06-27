2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Premium Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,700
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|95 MPGe
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|100/89 MPGe
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|95 MPGe
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|241 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|36
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|9 hr.
|Battery capacity
|82 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|295 hp
|Torque
|339 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|937 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|180.7 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.4 in.
|Height
|64.0 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|26.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|54.4 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Curb weight
|4,883 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|937 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,052 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|255/45R20 tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Mobile Internet (Browser)
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Trailer Hitch
|+$650
|Packages
|Convenience Package
|+$1,800
|Safety & Security Options
|Audi First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Interior Options
|Audi Guard Cargo Mat
|+$165
|Audi Guard Protection Kit
|+$315
|USB Cables
|+$110
|Audi Cargo Box
|+$80
|Audi Guard All-Weather Mats
|+$195
|Exterior Options
|E-tron Graphics Kit - White
|yes
|E-tron Graphics Kit - Black
|yes
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|+$110
|Audi Beam - Rings
|+$275
Related 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Premium info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2007
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2009
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2014
- Used Chevrolet Caprice 1991
- Used Hyundai Veracruz 2008
- Used Ford Transit Passenger Van 2015
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Subaru Legacy 2003
- Used Saturn VUE 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Canyon
- 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 News
- 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- 2021 CT5
- 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
- Audi A4 allroad 2022
- 2021 Aston Martin DB11
- 2021 Porsche Taycan
- 2023 Porsche Taycan News
- 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage News
Other models to consider
- 2022 A7
- Audi Q5 2021
- 2022 Audi SQ7
- 2022 Audi S8
- 2022 S6
- 2021 SQ5
- 2021 A8
- 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback
- 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback
- 2021 Audi RS 5
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Bentley Bentayga
- 2022 Encore
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
- Lexus RX 450H 2022
- 2022 Kia Seltos
- Audi Q8 2022
- 2021 Ford Edge
- 2022 Trax
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2022 Lamborghini Aventador News
- 2023 Lotus Eletre News
- 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV News
- 2023 Polestar 2 News
- 2023 Toyota GR Corolla News
Other models
- Used Tesla Model-X in Westport, MA
- Used Buick Regal-Sportback in Menlo Park, CA
- Used Chevrolet SSR in East Northport, NY
- Used BMW 6-Series in Gainesville, VA
- Used BMW M6-Gran-Coupe in Little Falls, NJ
- Used Dodge Viper in Maywood, IL
- Used Ford Shelby-Gt500 in Hamburg, NY
- Used BMW X3-M in Wexford, PA
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Lansdowne, PA
- Used Lexus Ux-200 in Milton, FL
- Used Toyota Prius-C in Springfield, VA
- Used BMW X3-M in Belleville, MI
- Used BMW 4-Series in Grass Valley, CA
- Used Ferrari California in Jamison, PA
- Used Lamborghini Urus in Wake Forest, NC
- Used Lexus Es-300 in Riverdale, MD
- Used Volkswagen Jetta-Gli in Lancaster, NY
- Used Kia Spectra in Circleville, OH
- Used Audi A7 in Coeur D Alene, ID
- Used BMW Alpina-B7 in Norristown, PA
- Used Buick Regal-Sportback in Elmwood Park, IL
- Used Mercury Mountaineer in Deer Park, NY
- Used Buick Regal-Sportback in Deer Park, NY
- Used Mini Cooper-Clubman in Canton, MI
- Used Nissan Rogue-Sport in Pine Bluff, AR
- Used Toyota Venza in Beachwood, OH
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Doylestown, PA
- Used Saab 9-3 in Portage, IN
- Used Genesis G90 in Munster, IN
- Used Buick Verano in Morgan Hill, CA