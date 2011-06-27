Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q4 e-tron
  4. 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Q4 e-tron
More about the 2022 Q4 e-tron
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Battery capacity82 kwh
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower201 hp
Torque229 lb-ft
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Convenience Package +$1,800
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,674 lbs.
Height64.7 in.
Length180.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Glacier White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Santos Brown w/Steel Gray Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather
  • Parchment Beige w/Steel Gray Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates