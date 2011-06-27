2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,900
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|82 kwh
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|201 hp
|Torque
|229 lb-ft
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Convenience Package
|+$1,800
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,674 lbs.
|Height
|64.7 in.
|Length
|180.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|53.1 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.4 in.
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|255/50R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
