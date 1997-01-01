Skip to main content
2023 Audi Q3 Premium Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Q3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG23/30 MPG
EPA combined MPG26 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)365.7/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower184 hp @ 4,800 rpm
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length176.6 in.
Overall width with mirrors79.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors72.8 in.
Height62.9 in.
Wheelbase105.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity48.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Curb weight3,902 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chronos Gray Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Pulse Orange
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Nano Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Pearl Beige, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Premium Plus +$0
Black Optic Package +$1,300
Technology Package +$2,700
Safety & Security Options
Rear Side Airbags +$350
