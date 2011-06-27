  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q3
  4. 2022 Audi Q3
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Audi Q3 S line Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Q3
More about the 2022 Q3
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/445.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
LED Interior Lighting Package +$150
Black Optic Sport Package +$1,700
Convenience Package +$1,450
20" Wheel Package +$800
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Stainless Steel Pedal Caps +$170
USB Cables +$110
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$165
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$300
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi Guard All-Weather Mats +$180
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Audi Black Rings and Badges +$350
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge kit +$185
Audi Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bag +$455
19" Wheel Package +$800
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Audi Beam - Rings +$275
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3916 lbs.
Height62.9 in.
Length176.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.0 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.8 in.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Chronos Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Turbo Blue
  • Pulse Orange
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
Interior Colors
  • Pearl Beige, leather
  • Rotor Gray w/Anthracite Stitching, leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Audi Q3 S line Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Latest updates on new cars

Other models