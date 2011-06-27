2022 Audi Q3 S line Premium Plus Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|24
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|333.9/445.2 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Technology Package
|+$2,700
|Premium Plus
|yes
|Black Optic Sport Package
|+$1,700
|20" Wheel Package
|+$800
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Stainless Steel Pedal Caps
|+$170
|USB Cables
|+$110
|Audi Guard Cargo Mat
|+$165
|Audi Guard Protection Kit
|+$300
|Audi Cargo Box
|+$80
|Audi Guard All-Weather Mats
|+$180
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Audi Black Rings and Badges
|+$350
|Paint Protection
|Rear load sill/door cup/door edge kit +$185
|Audi Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bag
|+$455
|19" Wheel Package
|+$800
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|+$110
|Audi Beam - Rings
|+$275
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3916 lbs.
|Height
|62.9 in.
|Length
|176.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|48.0 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.7 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|105.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|235/55R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
