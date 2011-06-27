2020 Audi Q3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q3 SUV
S line Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,622*
Total Cash Price
$43,970
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,394*
Total Cash Price
$59,058
S line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,492*
Total Cash Price
$43,108
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,654*
Total Cash Price
$60,782
S line Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,959*
Total Cash Price
$59,489
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Q3 SUV S line Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$897
|$927
|$960
|$993
|$4,643
|Maintenance
|$99
|$1,168
|$1,297
|$2,847
|$1,269
|$6,680
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,802
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,970
|Financing
|$2,364
|$1,902
|$1,408
|$880
|$319
|$6,874
|Depreciation
|$8,442
|$4,610
|$3,768
|$4,223
|$3,688
|$24,731
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,514
|$10,618
|$9,501
|$12,026
|$9,962
|$57,622
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Q3 SUV Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$1,245
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$6,236
|Maintenance
|$133
|$1,569
|$1,743
|$3,824
|$1,704
|$8,972
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,281
|$1,969
|$3,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,421
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,645
|Financing
|$3,176
|$2,555
|$1,891
|$1,182
|$429
|$9,232
|Depreciation
|$11,338
|$6,192
|$5,061
|$5,672
|$4,954
|$33,217
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,838
|$14,262
|$12,762
|$16,152
|$13,381
|$77,394
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Q3 SUV S line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$97
|$1,145
|$1,272
|$2,791
|$1,244
|$6,549
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,767
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,931
|Financing
|$2,318
|$1,865
|$1,380
|$863
|$313
|$6,739
|Depreciation
|$8,276
|$4,520
|$3,694
|$4,140
|$3,616
|$24,246
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,210
|$10,410
|$9,315
|$11,790
|$9,767
|$56,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Q3 SUV Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,197
|$1,239
|$1,282
|$1,327
|$1,373
|$6,418
|Maintenance
|$137
|$1,614
|$1,794
|$3,935
|$1,754
|$9,234
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,318
|$2,026
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,491
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,723
|Financing
|$3,268
|$2,630
|$1,946
|$1,217
|$441
|$9,502
|Depreciation
|$11,669
|$6,373
|$5,209
|$5,837
|$5,099
|$34,187
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,446
|$14,678
|$13,134
|$16,624
|$13,771
|$79,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Q3 SUV S line Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$1,254
|$1,299
|$1,344
|$6,282
|Maintenance
|$134
|$1,580
|$1,755
|$3,852
|$1,717
|$9,038
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,290
|$1,983
|$3,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,438
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,665
|Financing
|$3,199
|$2,574
|$1,904
|$1,191
|$432
|$9,300
|Depreciation
|$11,421
|$6,238
|$5,098
|$5,713
|$4,990
|$33,459
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,990
|$14,366
|$12,855
|$16,270
|$13,478
|$77,959
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Q3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi Q3 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Audi Q3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- Lexus RX 350L 2020