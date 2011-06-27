2019 Audi Q3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q3 SUV
Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,711*
Total Cash Price
$33,834
S line Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,685*
Total Cash Price
$34,511
S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,734*
Total Cash Price
$46,353
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,683*
Total Cash Price
$47,706
S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,221*
Total Cash Price
$46,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Q3 SUV Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$855
|$885
|$916
|$948
|$4,430
|Maintenance
|$97
|$1,145
|$1,272
|$2,795
|$1,244
|$6,553
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,397
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,561
|Financing
|$1,820
|$1,463
|$1,083
|$678
|$245
|$5,289
|Depreciation
|$5,955
|$3,522
|$2,879
|$3,227
|$2,820
|$18,403
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,998
|$8,986
|$8,179
|$10,671
|$8,877
|$48,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Q3 SUV S line Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$872
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$99
|$1,168
|$1,297
|$2,851
|$1,269
|$6,684
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,425
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,592
|Financing
|$1,856
|$1,492
|$1,105
|$692
|$250
|$5,395
|Depreciation
|$6,074
|$3,592
|$2,937
|$3,292
|$2,876
|$18,771
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,238
|$9,166
|$8,343
|$10,884
|$9,055
|$49,685
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Q3 SUV S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,171
|$1,212
|$1,255
|$1,299
|$6,069
|Maintenance
|$133
|$1,569
|$1,743
|$3,829
|$1,704
|$8,978
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,281
|$1,969
|$3,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,914
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,139
|Financing
|$2,493
|$2,004
|$1,484
|$929
|$336
|$7,246
|Depreciation
|$8,158
|$4,825
|$3,944
|$4,421
|$3,863
|$25,212
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,437
|$12,311
|$11,205
|$14,619
|$12,161
|$66,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Q3 SUV Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,206
|$1,248
|$1,292
|$1,337
|$6,246
|Maintenance
|$137
|$1,614
|$1,794
|$3,941
|$1,754
|$9,240
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,318
|$2,026
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,970
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,201
|Financing
|$2,566
|$2,063
|$1,527
|$956
|$345
|$7,457
|Depreciation
|$8,397
|$4,966
|$4,059
|$4,550
|$3,976
|$25,948
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,917
|$12,670
|$11,532
|$15,046
|$12,517
|$68,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Q3 SUV S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,140
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$6,113
|Maintenance
|$134
|$1,580
|$1,755
|$3,857
|$1,717
|$9,043
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,290
|$1,983
|$3,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,928
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,154
|Financing
|$2,512
|$2,019
|$1,495
|$936
|$338
|$7,299
|Depreciation
|$8,218
|$4,860
|$3,973
|$4,453
|$3,892
|$25,396
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,557
|$12,401
|$11,287
|$14,726
|$12,250
|$67,221
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi Q3 in Virginia is:not available
