Used 2018 Audi Q3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q3 SUV
Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,018*
Total Cash Price
$26,954
Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,978*
Total Cash Price
$27,493
Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,785*
Total Cash Price
$36,927
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,705*
Total Cash Price
$38,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Q3 SUV Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,349
|Maintenance
|$1,756
|$319
|$2,594
|$2,218
|$1,744
|$8,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$841
|$1,295
|$1,394
|$1,501
|$5,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,450
|$1,165
|$863
|$540
|$195
|$4,213
|Depreciation
|$5,642
|$2,644
|$2,326
|$2,061
|$1,850
|$14,523
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,935
|$7,728
|$9,918
|$9,137
|$8,300
|$48,018
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Q3 SUV Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$861
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$4,436
|Maintenance
|$1,791
|$325
|$2,646
|$2,262
|$1,779
|$8,804
|Repairs
|$0
|$858
|$1,321
|$1,422
|$1,531
|$5,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,478
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,645
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,188
|$880
|$551
|$199
|$4,297
|Depreciation
|$5,755
|$2,697
|$2,373
|$2,102
|$1,887
|$14,813
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,194
|$7,883
|$10,116
|$9,320
|$8,466
|$48,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Q3 SUV Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$5,958
|Maintenance
|$2,406
|$437
|$3,554
|$3,039
|$2,389
|$11,824
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,152
|$1,774
|$1,910
|$2,056
|$6,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,985
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,210
|Financing
|$1,987
|$1,596
|$1,182
|$740
|$267
|$5,772
|Depreciation
|$7,730
|$3,622
|$3,187
|$2,824
|$2,535
|$19,897
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,721
|$10,587
|$13,588
|$12,518
|$11,371
|$65,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Q3 SUV Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,132
|Maintenance
|$2,476
|$450
|$3,658
|$3,127
|$2,459
|$12,170
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,186
|$1,826
|$1,966
|$2,116
|$7,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,043
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,274
|Financing
|$2,044
|$1,643
|$1,217
|$761
|$275
|$5,940
|Depreciation
|$7,955
|$3,728
|$3,280
|$2,906
|$2,609
|$20,477
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,238
|$10,896
|$13,984
|$12,883
|$11,703
|$67,705
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Q3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Audi Q3 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 Audi Q3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019