Used 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Q3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,200
See Q3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Prestigeyes
Sport Packageyes
Sport Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,200
465 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,200
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,200
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Audi Cargo Boxyes
First Aid Kityes
Homelink - Silveryes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Homelink - Blackyes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Rear Load Edge Paint Protection Filmyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Maximum cargo capacity48.2 cu.ft.
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Exterior Colors
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Hainan Blue Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Cortina White
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Utopia Blue Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
