  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Q3
  4. Used 2016 Audi Q3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Q3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,800
See Q3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,800
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,800
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,800
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,800
Audi quattro Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
First Aid Kityes
Homelink - Silveryes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interfaceyes
Homelink - Blackyes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,800
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,800
19" 5-Double-Spoke Offroad-Design Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Power Tailgateyes
Load Edge Protection Filmyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,800
Maximum cargo capacity48.2 cu.ft.
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,800
Exterior Colors
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Utopia Blue Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Hainan Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Cortina White
Interior Colors
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Q3 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles