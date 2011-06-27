Used 2016 Audi Q3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q3 SUV
Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,745*
Total Cash Price
$23,282
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,471*
Total Cash Price
$31,270
Prestige 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,382*
Total Cash Price
$32,183
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,789*
Total Cash Price
$22,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Q3 SUV Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$2,023
|$2,020
|$896
|$1,117
|$2,699
|$8,754
|Repairs
|$1,336
|$1,430
|$1,540
|$1,659
|$1,785
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,259
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,426
|Financing
|$1,253
|$1,007
|$745
|$467
|$168
|$3,639
|Depreciation
|$5,160
|$2,288
|$2,015
|$1,786
|$1,602
|$12,851
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,728
|$9,566
|$8,099
|$8,019
|$9,333
|$48,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Q3 SUV Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$2,717
|$2,713
|$1,203
|$1,500
|$3,625
|$11,757
|Repairs
|$1,795
|$1,921
|$2,069
|$2,228
|$2,398
|$10,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,691
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,915
|Financing
|$1,682
|$1,352
|$1,000
|$627
|$226
|$4,888
|Depreciation
|$6,931
|$3,073
|$2,706
|$2,399
|$2,152
|$17,261
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,439
|$12,848
|$10,878
|$10,771
|$12,536
|$65,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Q3 SUV Prestige 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,235
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$6,184
|Maintenance
|$2,796
|$2,792
|$1,238
|$1,544
|$3,731
|$12,101
|Repairs
|$1,847
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$2,293
|$2,468
|$10,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,740
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,971
|Financing
|$1,731
|$1,392
|$1,029
|$646
|$233
|$5,031
|Depreciation
|$7,133
|$3,163
|$2,785
|$2,469
|$2,215
|$17,765
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,977
|$13,223
|$11,195
|$11,085
|$12,902
|$67,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Q3 SUV Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,386
|Maintenance
|$1,983
|$1,980
|$878
|$1,095
|$2,646
|$8,582
|Repairs
|$1,310
|$1,402
|$1,510
|$1,626
|$1,750
|$7,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,398
|Financing
|$1,228
|$987
|$730
|$458
|$165
|$3,568
|Depreciation
|$5,059
|$2,243
|$1,975
|$1,751
|$1,571
|$12,599
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,459
|$9,378
|$7,940
|$7,862
|$9,150
|$47,789
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Q3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi Q3 in Virginia is:not available
