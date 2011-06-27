Used 2015 Audi Q3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q3 SUV
Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,145*
Total Cash Price
$20,136
Prestige 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,979*
Total Cash Price
$27,045
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,240*
Total Cash Price
$19,741
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,788*
Total Cash Price
$27,835
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q3 SUV Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$4,407
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$876
|$1,092
|$2,141
|$2,036
|$8,140
|Repairs
|$1,405
|$1,501
|$1,618
|$1,742
|$1,875
|$8,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,263
|Financing
|$1,083
|$870
|$645
|$404
|$146
|$3,148
|Depreciation
|$4,618
|$1,957
|$1,723
|$1,528
|$1,370
|$11,196
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,881
|$8,013
|$7,969
|$8,791
|$8,490
|$46,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q3 SUV Prestige 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,184
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$5,920
|Maintenance
|$2,678
|$1,177
|$1,467
|$2,876
|$2,735
|$10,933
|Repairs
|$1,886
|$2,017
|$2,173
|$2,340
|$2,518
|$10,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,471
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,696
|Financing
|$1,455
|$1,169
|$866
|$543
|$196
|$4,228
|Depreciation
|$6,202
|$2,629
|$2,314
|$2,052
|$1,840
|$15,037
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,300
|$10,763
|$10,704
|$11,808
|$11,404
|$61,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q3 SUV Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$4,321
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$859
|$1,071
|$2,099
|$1,996
|$7,980
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,074
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,238
|Financing
|$1,062
|$853
|$632
|$396
|$143
|$3,086
|Depreciation
|$4,527
|$1,919
|$1,689
|$1,498
|$1,343
|$10,976
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,628
|$7,856
|$7,813
|$8,619
|$8,324
|$45,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q3 SUV Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,253
|$1,292
|$6,093
|Maintenance
|$2,757
|$1,211
|$1,510
|$2,960
|$2,814
|$11,252
|Repairs
|$1,942
|$2,076
|$2,236
|$2,408
|$2,592
|$11,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,514
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,746
|Financing
|$1,497
|$1,203
|$891
|$558
|$202
|$4,351
|Depreciation
|$6,383
|$2,706
|$2,381
|$2,112
|$1,894
|$15,476
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,805
|$11,077
|$11,016
|$12,153
|$11,737
|$63,788
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator

