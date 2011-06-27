  1. Home
2021 Audi e-tron Premium quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2021 e-tron
Overview
Starting MSRP
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe78 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe78 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)10 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe77 mi.
EPA kWh/100 mi43
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range222 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Convenience Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi "e-tron" Beam For Front and Rear Doorsyes
Privacy Trunk Coveryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
e-tron Graphics in Whiteyes
Audi Travel Space Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bagyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
e-tron Graphics in Blackyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length193.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight5754 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width76.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Catalunya Red Metallic
  • Typhoon Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Siam Beige Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Pearl Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
255/50R20 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

