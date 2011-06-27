Skip to main content
2022 Audi e-tron Sportback Specs & Features

More about the 2022 e-tron Sportback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,300
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe77 mpge
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity95 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe77 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.218 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.10.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.44
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)76/78 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower402 hp
Torque490 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,058 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,787 lbs.
Gross weight7,066 lbs.
Height65.0 in.
Length193.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,058 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.2 in.
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Siam Beige Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Plasma Blue Metallic
  • Catalunya Red Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Valcona, premium leather
  • Monaco Gray Valcona, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige Valcona, premium leather
  • Okapi Brown Valcona, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
255/50R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
