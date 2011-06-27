2022 Audi e-tron Sportback Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Premium S linePremium S line 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $7,500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 03/31/2022
- $500 3G Turndown Bonus for Retail or Lease - Expires 05/02/2022
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/02/2023
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through AFS using special rates. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $7,500
- Start
- 03/01/2022
- End
- 03/31/2022
3G Turndown Bonus for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
In response to the telecommunication industries decision to sunset its 3G networks in the beginning half of 2022, Audi of America is offering owners or lessees with a vehicle utilizing 3G for Audi Connect services, an incentive to either: purchase or lease a new Audi vehicle, or purchase a CPO Audi vehicle.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 02/01/2022
- End
- 05/02/2022
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/02/2023
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 03/31/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.49% 60 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 2.49% 36 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 2.49% 48 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 2.99% 66 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 3.49% 72 03/01/2022 03/31/2022 3.99% 75 03/01/2022 03/31/2022
