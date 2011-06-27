2021 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|EPA City MPGe
|76 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|77 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|10.0 hr.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|78 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|44
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|218 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Torque
|490 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Black Optic Package
|yes
|Premium Plus
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|705 watts stereo output
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Audi Cargo Box
|yes
|USB Cables
|yes
|Audi Guard Protection Kit
|yes
|Audi "e-tron" Beam For Front and Rear Doors
|yes
|Audi Guard Cargo Mat
|yes
|Interior Protection Kit
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|e-tron Graphics in White
|yes
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|yes
|e-tron Graphics in Black
|yes
|21" 5-Spoke Turbine-Design Bi-Color Wheels w/All Season Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|54.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5754 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|Wheel base
|115.0 in.
|Width
|76.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|255/50R20 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$78,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
