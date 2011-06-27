  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi e-tron Sportback
  4. 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2020 e-tron Sportback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$77,300
EPA City MPGe76 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe77 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)10.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe78 mi.
EPA kWh/100 mi44
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range218 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Black Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$77,300
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$77,300
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$77,300
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$77,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Maximum cargo capacity54.5 cu.ft.
Length193.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight5754 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width76.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Exterior Colors
  • Siam Beige Metallic
  • Plasma Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Typhoon Gray Metallic
  • Catalunya Red Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather
  • Pearl Beige w/Agate Gray Stitching, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Pearl Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$77,300
255/50R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$77,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Premium Plus 55 quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars