2023 Audi e-tron S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 e-tron S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,300
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.72/75 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe73 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.208 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.46
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.10 hr.
Battery capacity95 kWh
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower496 hp
Torque717 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,300 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,014 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length193.0 in.
Overall width with mirrors86.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.8 in.
Height65.5 in.
Wheelbase115.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.5 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity56.4 cu.ft.
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Curb weight6,074 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,300 lbs.
Maximum payload1,014 lbs.
Gross weight7,220 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Florett Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Valcona, premium leather
  • Arras Red Valcona, premium leather
  • Rotor Gray Valcona, premium leather
  • Black Valcona/Milano, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Premium leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/50R20 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Towing Package +$750
Packages
Prestige +$0
Black Optic Package +$3,500
Individual Contour Seat Package +$2,000
