2023 Audi e-tron S
MSRP range: $88,200 - $95,300
FAQ
Is the Audi e-tron S a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 e-tron S both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the e-tron S has 28.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi e-tron S. Learn more
Is the Audi e-tron S reliable?
To determine whether the Audi e-tron S is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-tron S. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-tron S's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Audi e-tron S a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Audi e-tron S is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 e-tron S is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Audi e-tron S?
The least-expensive 2023 Audi e-tron S is the 2023 Audi e-tron S Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $88,200.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $88,200
- Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $95,300
What are the different models of Audi e-tron S?
If you're interested in the Audi e-tron S, the next question is, which e-tron S model is right for you? e-tron S variants include Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of e-tron S models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
