2022 Audi e-tron S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,800
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|73 mpge
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|95 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|73 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|208 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|10 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|46
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|72/75 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|496 hp
|Torque
|717 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,300 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,014 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Prestige
|yes
|Individual Contour Seat Package
|+$2,000
|22" Black Optic Package
|+$4,000
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Audi Cargo Box
|+$80
|USB Cables
|+$110
|Audi Guard Cargo Mat
|+$175
|Privacy Trunk Cover
|+$340
|Interior Protection Package
|+$215
|Audi Beam - "e-tron"
|+$475
|Audi Guard Protection Kit
|+$340
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|+$110
|Digital Matrix-Design LED Headlights
|+$3,000
|Audi Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bag
|+$465
|e-tron Graphics in Black
|yes
|Paint Protection
|+$185
|e-tron Graphics in White
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|28.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|6,074 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,220 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|65.5 in.
|Length
|193.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,014 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,300 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.2 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.8 in.
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|115.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|255/50R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
