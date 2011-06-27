  1. Home
2022 Audi e-tron GT Prestige Specs & Features

More about the 2022 e-tron GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$107,100
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe82 mi.
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Battery & Range
EPA City MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.81 mi.
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe82 mi.
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.238 mi.
EPA Highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.83 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.10.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.41
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,036 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Prestigeyes
Performance Package +$6,000
Full Leather Interior +$4,000
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats +$220
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$175
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
21" Wheel Package +$2,000
Black Rings and Badges Kit +$350
Body Color Grille +$350
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,060 lbs.
Gross weight6,261 lbs.
Height55.6 in.
Length196.4 in.
Maximum payload1,036 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.3 in.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Wheel base114.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ascari Blue Metallic
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Kemora Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Tactical Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather
  • Monaco Gray, premium leather
  • Santos Brown, premium leather
  • Arras Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
285/40R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
