Used 1990 Audi Coupe quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque157 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room29.4 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity24 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3174 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width67.6 in.
