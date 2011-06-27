Used 1990 Audi Coupe Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|296.0/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|157 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|35.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|51.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.6 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|24 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3174 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|Width
|67.6 in.
