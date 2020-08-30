Audi Convertibles for Sale Near Me
19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$74,235Est. Loan: $1,331/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic -inc: shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" Summer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Audi S5 Cabriolet has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi S5 Cabriolet Prestige The Envy of Your Friends *Sliding Front Center Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone, USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), 10 speakers, 6-channel amplifier, 180 watts and HD Radio technology, Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Programmable Projector Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Manual Wind Blocker, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Light Tinted Glass.* Stop By Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF56LN001578
Stock: LN001578
Listed since: 08-28-2020
19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$56,145Est. Loan: $926/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*Stop By Today 0% APR FINANCING + $2000 LOYALTY INCENTIVE AVAILABLE*Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi!Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Dynamic Design, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: S Tronic 7-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: 245/40R18 Summer Performance, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sport Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. This Audi TT Roadster has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi TT Roadster 45 TFSI quattro The Envy of Your Friends *Sliding Front Center Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Radio: Audi MMI w/CD Player -inc: 2 SD card readers, HD Radio, Audi music interface w/2 illuminated USB inputs and 3.5mm auxiliary input, MMI touch, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone w/audio streaming, SIRIUS satellite radio w/complimentary 90 day subscription and voice control, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Spoiler, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Power Wind Blocker, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Light Tinted Glass, LED Brakelights.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to make this car yours today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUTECFV4K1004901
Stock: K1004901
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- certified
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium15,438 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,398$1,493 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2017 A3 CABRIOLET PREMIUM, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 18" WHEEL PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $40,460!! *ENJOY AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE, 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, AUDI CONCERT RADIO, AUDI PRE SENSE BASIC AND PRE SENSE FRONT, AUDI SOUND SYSTEM, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS W/ LED DRLS & TAILLIGHTS, ACOUSTIC CONVERTIBLE TOP POWERED, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ TRIP COMPUTER MONOCHROME, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED POWER-EXTERIOR MIRRORS, RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR, REARVIEW CAMERA, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION), SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEAT, 3-SPOKE MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, 6-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS W/ 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU6ULFF6H1030411
Stock: PH1030411
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
19,517 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$37,999$248 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2019 A3 CABRIOLET PREMIUM QUATTRO, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 18" WHEEL PACKAGE!! AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY!! ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $45,090!! *ENJOY AUDI ADVANCED KEY, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, 18" 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE W/ TWO USB PORTS, AUDI SOUND SYSTEM, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS, ACOUSTIC CONVERTIBLE TOP, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ TRIP COMPUTER, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED POWER EXTERIOR MIRRORS, RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION, 6-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS W/ 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU7ELFF9K1032968
Stock: PK1032968
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro46,055 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,999$1,802 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2018 A5 PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, LUXURY PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/ 3D SOUND, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY!! ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $60,450!! *ENJOY HEATED AUTO-DIM POWER-FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, ALARM SYSTEM W/ MOTION SENSORS, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, HEATED 10-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ PRE SENSE REAR, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, VENTILATED FRONT SPORT SEATS W/ 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NECK-LEVEL HEATING, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ 7" COLOR DISPLAY, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING, RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ DIGITAL REAR DISPLAY, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYNGF56JN000747
Stock: TJN000747
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
50 miles19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$186,999
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi R8 V10 performance quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUA4BCFX5L7900165
Stock: L7900165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- certified
2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro49,165 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,998$1,742 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2018 S5 CABRIOLET PRESTIGEE QUATTRO, PRESTIGE PACKAGE, S SPORT PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSITANCE PACKAGE, DYNAMIC STEERING, 19" WHEEL PACKAGE, CARBON ATLAS INLAYS, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $75,550!! *ENJOY BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/ 3D SOUND, HEAD UP DISPLAY, INTERIOR LED LIGHTING PLUS PACKAGE, TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT PRIME & PLUS (6 MONTH TRIAL), AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, SPORT ADAPTIVE DAMPING SUSPENSION, SPORT REAR DIFFERENTIAL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT AND TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, 19" 5-SPOKE-CAVO DESIGN WHEELS, 255/35 SUMMER WHEELS, AUDI ADVANCED KEY (W/ RED RING ON STARTER BUTTON), AUDI CONNECT CARE (LIMITED TIME SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ PRE SENSE REAR, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, AUTO-DIMMING POWER-FOLDING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ 7" COLOR DISPLAY, FINE NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, HEATED 8-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS W/ 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR AND DRIVER MEMORY, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION), THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ DIGITAL REAR DISPLAY, 3-SPOKE FLAT-BOTTOM MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU24GF52JN004285
Stock: PJN004285
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
18,222 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,999
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2018 A5 CABRIOLET PREMIUM PLUS 2.0T QUATTRO S TRONIC, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, LUXUYR PACKAGE, 19" DESIGN LINE WHEEL PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/ 3D SOUND!! AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY!! *ENJOY HEATED AUTO-DIM POWER-FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, ALARM SYSTEM W/ MOTION SENSORS, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, HEATED 10-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ PRE SENSE REAR, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, VENTILATED FRONT SPORT SEATS W/ 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NECK-LEVEL HEATING, 19" MULTISPOKE DESIGN WHEELS, SPORT SUSPENSION, AUDI DRVIE SELECT, AUDI SOUND SYSTEM, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, DRIVER INFROMATION SYSTEM W/ 7" COLOR DISPLAY, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ DIGITAL REAR DISPLAY, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYNGF52JN004276
Stock: PJN004276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 44,373 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,000$1,615 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Monsoon Gray Metallic Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Sirius XM, Convenience Package, Full LED Headlights, Heated 3-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, Luxury Package, Premium Plus, SiriusXM All Access Service, Wheels: 18' x 8.5' 10-Spoke-Dynamic-Design. quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYNGF53JN000768
Stock: 000J9433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 27,026 miles3 mi away
$24,998
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFH6EN010411
Stock: 19393346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
19,623 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,981
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
MemberCar Proudly Presents this Highly Optioned, Very Low Mileage, CarFax Accident Free, One-Owner 2018 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus AWD Cabriolet***Maryland Inspected CarFax One Owner Never Smoked In***MSRP: (When New in 2018) $58,515.00Notable Options: Navigation Package, Premium Plus Package, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Upgraded Wheel Package Audi Side Assist ( Blind Spot ) Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact our Sales Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call!***Great Finance Rates Available*** ***Free Membership*** ***Free Car Washes*** MemberCar makes car buying easy and hassle-free. Our upfront prices are the same online and on our lot. Price excludes tax, title, tags and $500 MemberCar processing charge (not required by law). Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. MemberCar utilizes live market pricing that provides competitive prices on all of our pre-owned vehicles to determine the fair retail price on every vehicle. Our promise is that we hand pick these quality vehicles and offer them to our customers at a fair price. Most of our inventory comes from our Partner Nico Buys Cars. We are aggressively seeking the best deals in the market and willingly pass the savings onto our customers. This means that you will always know our very best price posted upfront on our website. MemberCar is committed to provide the vehicles you want at the right price. This live market pricing will not only save you money, but it will save you time as well. We do not set our prices high so that our customers can play a negotiating game with us because we know that you don't want to waste your time negotiating with us. Our low pricing strategy makes the car buying process for our customers hassle free and allows us to focus more on the experience. Here at MemberCar we are committed to excellent customer service and making sure your experience is simple, fair and transparent. We achieve this live market pricing through over 30,000 pre-owned websites. Because most car buying research is done strictly online, we use this data to offer the most competitive prices to create the best value for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYNGF51JN002163
Stock: 12712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 13,334 miles24 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,105
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * $6,420 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC / BLACK ROOF ($575) * TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ($3,250) -inc: Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, LED turn signal repeaters, Audi Connect w/Online Services, 6-month trial subscription, Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors) * S SPORT SEAT PACKAGE ($1,600) -inc: Fine Nappa leather interior, S Sport seats with diamond stitching, Neck-level heating system * BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ($950) * AUDI FIRST AID KIT ($45)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV8G1026472
Stock: Z26472PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 70,746 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,495
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggestselection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us aboutfree *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. 2017 AUDIA3 PREMIUM has had one previous owner with 15 service records. The exterior is veryclean and the interior has been fully detailed. This car is equipped with someof the best features such as, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Traction control, Backupcamera, Leather interior, Auxiliary Audio Input with a lot more for you todiscover. Auto-Member islocated at 911 Edwards Ferry RD NE, Leesburg, VA 20176. Ifyou have any question please feel free to contactus directly and we'll be glad to help. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATEINSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU78LFF9H1036471
Stock: DC119598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,560 miles17 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,448
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CRUISE THE OPEN ROAD with this S5 CABRIOLET AWD**ORIGINAL MSRP was $70840.00**LESS THAN 39,000 MILES**NAVIGATION ($2600)**S SPORT PACKAGE ($2500) includes RED CALIPERS & SPORT SUSPENSION**BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ($950)**19' WHEEL PACKAGE ($800)**CARBON ATLAS INLAYS ($500)**USB CABLES ($110)**AUDI GUARD WHEEL LOCKS ($105)**JUST SERVICED 4 BRAND NEW CONTINENTAL TIRES AND NEW BRAKES**FACTORY WARRANTY till JUNE 2021**CARFAX CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF53JN001115
Stock: 11066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 90,264 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,450
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF48HX8K004037
Stock: P4037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2016 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro27,172 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,895
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*Audi adaptive damping suspension*Carbon Atlas INLAYS*Quattro with sports differential,*Comfort/Luxury package*Technology package,*Wheel & Tire package *71K ORIGINAL MSRP - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH8GN009494
Stock: UA24325
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 68,589 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***A BEAUTIFUL S5 CONVERTIBLE...................................IBIS WHITE/BLACK TOP WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFTER, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, KEYLESS GO, PARKTRONIC, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, LOOKS & RUNS GREAT, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH4DN007714
Stock: MAX18795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 69,847 miles8 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,495
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Meet our incredible and hard to find 2008 Audi S4 quattro Cabriolet in Dolphin Gray Metallic! Powered by a 4.2 Liter V8 that produces 340hp with its fun-to-drive 6 Speed Automatic transmission to reward you with incredible acceleration. Our All Wheel Drive Convertible secures up to 21mpg on the highway. Put down the soft power top and enjoy the drive. Power, prestige, and sophistication are close at hand in this S4 with a wealth of top-shelf amenities and power everything. You'll love the premium heated leather front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, an outstanding AM/FM with CD changer and more! Our Audi S4 has excellent crash test ratings, superior performance and is equipped with ABS, multiple airbags, stability, and traction control and a rear anti-roll bar. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H38K900295
Stock: SCB1411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
