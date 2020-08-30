MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

MemberCar Proudly Presents this Highly Optioned, Very Low Mileage, CarFax Accident Free, One-Owner 2018 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus AWD Cabriolet***Maryland Inspected CarFax One Owner Never Smoked In***MSRP: (When New in 2018) $58,515.00Notable Options: Navigation Package, Premium Plus Package, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Upgraded Wheel Package Audi Side Assist ( Blind Spot )

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUYNGF51JN002163

Stock: 12712

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020