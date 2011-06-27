Used 1998 Audi Cabriolet Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.8/382.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|100.6 in.
|Length
|176.0 in.
|Width
|67.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3364 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
