Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet Convertible Consumer Reviews

russ911 , 09/15/2011

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I just purchased my 95 Audi. It has 101,000 miles and runs good. I have some electrical problems including the driver's window not going down which stops the top from coming back up. I have to shut the car down and wait for the breaker to reset. Is there something I can do or replace? I owned a 2004 Quatro Conv which was a great car. I will see how this stands the test of time.