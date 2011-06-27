Used 2015 Audi allroad Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
allroad Wagon
Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,943*
Total Cash Price
$23,094
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,003*
Total Cash Price
$22,641
Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,394*
Total Cash Price
$31,018
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 allroad Wagon Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,738
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$876
|$1,092
|$2,047
|$2,036
|$8,046
|Repairs
|$1,405
|$1,501
|$1,618
|$1,742
|$1,875
|$8,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,250
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,417
|Financing
|$1,242
|$999
|$740
|$462
|$167
|$3,610
|Depreciation
|$5,208
|$2,185
|$1,922
|$1,704
|$1,530
|$12,549
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,770
|$8,354
|$8,247
|$8,916
|$8,657
|$47,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 allroad Wagon Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$985
|$4,645
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$859
|$1,071
|$2,007
|$1,996
|$7,888
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,225
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,218
|$979
|$725
|$453
|$164
|$3,539
|Depreciation
|$5,106
|$2,142
|$1,884
|$1,671
|$1,500
|$12,303
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,500
|$8,190
|$8,085
|$8,741
|$8,487
|$47,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 allroad Wagon Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$6,364
|Maintenance
|$2,678
|$1,177
|$1,467
|$2,750
|$2,735
|$10,807
|Repairs
|$1,886
|$2,017
|$2,173
|$2,340
|$2,518
|$10,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,903
|Financing
|$1,669
|$1,341
|$993
|$621
|$225
|$4,848
|Depreciation
|$6,995
|$2,935
|$2,581
|$2,289
|$2,055
|$16,855
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,495
|$11,220
|$11,076
|$11,975
|$11,627
|$64,394
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 allroad
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi allroad in Virginia is:not available
