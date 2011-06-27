Used 2014 Audi allroad Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
allroad Wagon
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,262*
Total Cash Price
$17,549
Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,107*
Total Cash Price
$23,571
Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,414*
Total Cash Price
$17,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 allroad Wagon Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$897
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$4,620
|Maintenance
|$863
|$1,068
|$2,044
|$753
|$2,565
|$7,293
|Repairs
|$1,405
|$1,501
|$1,618
|$1,742
|$1,875
|$8,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,128
|Financing
|$944
|$759
|$562
|$352
|$126
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$3,880
|$1,669
|$1,468
|$1,302
|$1,169
|$9,487
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,777
|$7,847
|$8,625
|$7,169
|$8,844
|$43,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 allroad Wagon Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$1,315
|$6,205
|Maintenance
|$1,159
|$1,434
|$2,745
|$1,011
|$3,446
|$9,796
|Repairs
|$1,886
|$2,017
|$2,173
|$2,340
|$2,518
|$10,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,291
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,515
|Financing
|$1,267
|$1,019
|$755
|$473
|$170
|$3,684
|Depreciation
|$5,211
|$2,241
|$1,971
|$1,748
|$1,570
|$12,742
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,475
|$10,539
|$11,585
|$9,628
|$11,879
|$58,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 allroad Wagon Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$879
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$4,529
|Maintenance
|$846
|$1,047
|$2,004
|$738
|$2,515
|$7,150
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$942
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,106
|Financing
|$925
|$744
|$551
|$345
|$124
|$2,689
|Depreciation
|$3,804
|$1,636
|$1,439
|$1,276
|$1,146
|$9,301
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,566
|$7,693
|$8,456
|$7,028
|$8,671
|$42,414
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 allroad
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi allroad in Virginia is:not available
