  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi allroad
  4. Used 2013 Audi allroad
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Audi allroad Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2013 allroad
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,800
See allroad Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/434.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Prestigeyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Sport Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
505 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Mat and Liner Kityes
Audi Sun Blindyes
Audi Guard allroad Textile Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi Guard Rubber Matyes
Sun Shades for Rear Doorsyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Beach Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Decklid Spoileryes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Full Paint Finishyes
Base Carrier Barsyes
19" 5-Arm-Structure-Design Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Locksyes
allroad Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3891 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length185.9 in.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume118.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Volcano Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige/Brown, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,800
245/45R18 100H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See allroad Inventory

Related Used 2013 Audi allroad Prestige quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles