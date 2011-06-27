Estimated values
2004 Audi allroad quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,068
|$3,015
|$3,537
|Clean
|$1,842
|$2,690
|$3,155
|Average
|$1,391
|$2,040
|$2,391
|Rough
|$940
|$1,391
|$1,627
Estimated values
2004 Audi allroad quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,093
|$2,983
|$3,473
|Clean
|$1,865
|$2,662
|$3,098
|Average
|$1,408
|$2,019
|$2,348
|Rough
|$951
|$1,376
|$1,598
Estimated values
2004 Audi allroad quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,558
|$3,735
|$4,383
|Clean
|$2,279
|$3,332
|$3,910
|Average
|$1,721
|$2,528
|$2,963
|Rough
|$1,163
|$1,723
|$2,017