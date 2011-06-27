  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi allroad quattro
  4. Used 2004 Audi allroad quattro
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Audi allroad quattro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Audi allroad quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,068$3,015$3,537
Clean$1,842$2,690$3,155
Average$1,391$2,040$2,391
Rough$940$1,391$1,627
Sell my 2004 Audi allroad quattro with EdmundsShop for a used Audi allroad quattro near you
Estimated values
2004 Audi allroad quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,093$2,983$3,473
Clean$1,865$2,662$3,098
Average$1,408$2,019$2,348
Rough$951$1,376$1,598
Sell my 2004 Audi allroad quattro with EdmundsShop for a used Audi allroad quattro near you
Estimated values
2004 Audi allroad quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,558$3,735$4,383
Clean$2,279$3,332$3,910
Average$1,721$2,528$2,963
Rough$1,163$1,723$2,017
Sell my 2004 Audi allroad quattro with EdmundsShop for a used Audi allroad quattro near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Audi allroad quattro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Audi allroad quattro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,662 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi allroad quattro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Audi allroad quattro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,662 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Audi allroad quattro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Audi allroad quattro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,662 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Audi allroad quattro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Audi allroad quattro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Audi allroad quattro ranges from $951 to $3,473, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Audi allroad quattro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.