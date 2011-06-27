Used 2002 Audi allroad quattro Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)259.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,950
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,950
8 total speakersyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,950
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,950
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Front track62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.2 cu.ft.
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight4233 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height60.1 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Exterior Colors
  • Highland Green
  • Light Silver
  • Brilliant Black
  • Atlas Gray
  • Alpaka Beige
Interior Colors
  • Fern Green/Desert Grass
  • Ecru/Light Brown
  • Gray Plaid/Black
  • Platinum/Saber Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,950
225/55R H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,950
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,950
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
