Used 2001 Audi allroad quattro Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 allroad quattro
Overview
$41,900
$41,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$41,900
$41,900
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$41,900
$41,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)259.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$41,900
$41,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$41,900
$41,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$41,900
$41,900
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$41,900
$41,900
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$41,900
$41,900
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$41,900
$41,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$41,900
$41,900
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
$41,900
$41,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
$41,900
$41,900
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight4167 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height60.1 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width76.1 in.
Colors
$41,900
$41,900
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Gray Met/Dark Gray
  • Highland Green Met/Dk Grn
  • Light Silver Met/Dk Gray
  • Brilliant Black/Dark Gray
Interior Colors
  • Fern Green/Desert Grass
  • Platinum/Saber Black
  • Ecru/Light Brown
Tires & Wheels
$41,900
$41,900
225/55R H tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$41,900
$41,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$41,900
$41,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
