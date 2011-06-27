2021 Audi A8 L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$95,900
EPA Combined MPGe53 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
EPA kWh/100 mi63
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA Electricity Range18 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Base engine size3.0 l
Turning circle42.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$95,900
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Executive Plus Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$95,900
17 total speakersyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
730 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$95,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$95,900
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Bang and Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound Systemyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$95,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$95,900
18 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
18 -way power driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,900
DELETE Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Paint Protectionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length208.7 in.
Curb weight5335 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height58.6 in.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Width76.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Exterior Colors
  • Vesuvius Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Savannah Beige Metallic
  • Seville Red Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Terra Gray Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saiga Beige Valetta, leather
  • Sarder Brown Valcona, premium leather
  • Saiga Beige Valcona, premium leather
  • Black Valetta, leather
  • Pearl Beige Valcona, premium leather
  • Sarder Brown Valetta, leather
  • Nutmeg Brown Valcona, premium leather
  • Black Valcona, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$95,900
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/45R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$95,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

